Town Center Mall avoids foreclosure after debt payment

KENNESAW, GA — Town Center Mall in Cobb County will not be heading to auction after its owners settled outstanding debts, county officials confirmed. The investment group that owns the mall off Barrett Parkway has paid nearly $1 million in property taxes, preventing a potential sale on the Cobb County Courthouse steps this spring.

The mall has faced financial struggles in recent years. In January, its power was shut off after falling highly delinquent on payments to Georgia Power. Additionally, Kohan Retail, the company that owns multiple malls nationwide, faced a lawsuit from a tenant following the power outage.

This is not the first time the mall has faced closure. In 2021, lenders attempted to auction the property with a starting bid of $130 million, but there were no buyers.

With the debts now cleared, Town Center Mall will remain open.

