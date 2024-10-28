Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday for Braves-Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway

Braves and Reds to match up at Bristol Motor Speedway

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Monday for next season’s game between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway in Bristol, Tenn. The game has been named the Speedway Classic.

Braves’ Hall-of-Famer Chipper Jones told MLB Network that the game has him excited.

“You know, I never thought I would see a baseball field on the infield of a NASCAR track,” Jones said.

About 100,000 fans are expected to to attend the Speedway Classic on Aug. 2. Today’s ticket sales are limited to eight per person.

The game will count as a home game for Cincinnati.

Bristol Motor Speedway has hosted large events in the past. Tennessee and Virginia Tech played in the “Battle at Bristol” college football game at the Speedway in 2016 with 156,990 in attendance to set a NCAA football attendance record.

“It is an honor for our organization to be a part of Major League Baseball’s Speedway Classic. Bristol Motor Speedway is sure to offer one of the most exciting and memorable experiences in our game’s history,” Atlanta Braves President and CEO Derek Schiller said back in August when the matchup was announced. “We look forward to seeing tens of thousands of fans from across Braves Country gather in Bristol next August to cheer on our team in this iconic venue.”

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!