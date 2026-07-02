Thursday expected to be busiest day on Georgia roads ahead of Fourth of July

ATLANTA — More than 2.4 million Georgians are expected to travel during the Independence Day holiday, according to AAA.

The auto club predicts more than 72 million Americans will travel for the Fourth of July holiday, which is expected to make Georgia’s roads especially busy.

AAA estimates that more than 2.1 million Georgians traveling this holiday will be driving to their destinations. The organization said a majority of those drivers are expected to hit the roads on Thursday because many offices are closed on Friday.

The auto club estimates the heaviest traffic period on Thursday will be between noon and 6 p.m. AAA also predicts there will be about a 58% increase in traffic on the roads, with the most traveled route expected to be eastbound Interstate 20 between Atlanta and Augusta.

Because of the heat, AAA is encouraging drivers to make sure their tires are rotated and properly inflated and that their vehicle batteries are in peak condition.

Meanwhile, about 4 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through July 7.