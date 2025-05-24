Thousands expected as Atlanta Jazz Festival returns to Piedmont Park

By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — Thousands are expected as the 48th Atlanta Jazz Festival takes place at Piedmont Park this weekend.

The festival is among one of the largest free jazz festivals in the country and features a wide variety of jazz artists from around the world.

The Atlanta Jazz Festival is open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Atlanta Jazz Festival officials released information for the public including parking, schedules, and activities happening.

There will be a Publix Kidzone are that offers games and interactive play for all ages to enjoy.

The mayor’s summer reading club will provide free books while supplies last.

There will be plenty of food vendors with BBQ, gyros, burgers, Caribbean food and more. There will also be shopping and vendor booths for unique items including art, clothing, jewelry, and AJF merchandise, according to officials.

Officials say grilling, pets and staking of tents are prohibited. No glass bottles or containers are allowed inside Piedmont Park.

Attendees can book a reserved tent with seating, officials add.

Rideshare, public transportation and biking are highly encouraged by officials.

Here is the schedule:

Saturday, May 24

1 pm Khari Cabral & JIVA3 pm Aneesa Strings

5 pm Takuya Kuroda

7 pm Marsha Ambrosius

9 pm Derrick Hodge

Sunday, May 25

1 pm Kenny Banks Jr.

3 pm Jarrod Lawson5 pm Ravi Coltrane

7 pm Andromeda Turre

9 pm Russell Gunn & Blackhawk Quartet

Monday, May 26

1 pm Brandon Woody

3 pm Tyreek McDole

5 pm Charles McPherson

7 pm Dianne Reeves

9 pm Joe Gransden and his Big Band

