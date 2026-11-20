ATLANTA — An Atlanta-based nonprofit is preparing to provide free Thanksgiving meals and groceries to 2,500 families this weekend as part of its annual effort to combat food insecurity.

C.H.O.I.C.E.S. is partnering with Amazon to host its 10th annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry on Saturday, Nov. 21, at Atlanta Technical College.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Dennard Conference Center, located at 1560 Metropolitan Parkway SW. The program begins at 10 a.m.

Executive Chef Ashley Keyes says families will receive fresh groceries and traditional Thanksgiving food items.

“Such as our turkeys, and vegetables, and the grains, the potatoes, and the cranberry sauce,” Keyes said.

The nonprofit hopes to ease the financial pressure on families preparing for the holiday.

“Because with the rise of food cost, the cost of groceries, and the cost of bills in general, we don’t want Thanksgiving to be a burden for families,” Keyes said.

In addition to the food pantry, more than 50 Amazon delivery vans will bring Thanksgiving meals directly to seniors.

Keyes says the organization also wants to help families learn how to prepare the food they receive.

“Being able to just give back to our city for Thanksgiving and then bringing into the kitchen educating the families on how to use the food that they’re getting from us is just a way for us to give back to our city,” Keyes said.

The annual event has expanded significantly since it began, growing from serving 300 families to an expected 2,500 this year.

“Now to see it this large and to celebrate 10 years of serving our city is a privilege,” Keyes said.

Registration is required to participate in Saturday’s food giveaway. Families can sign up through the 10th Annual Thanksgiving Mobile Food Pantry registration page.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Jordan D. Brown contributed to this story.