Thanksgiving travel expected to soar in Georgia

ATLANTA — Are you getting ready to travel for Thanksgiving next week? Millions of Georgians are preparing to hit the road, despite concerns about busy airports and the potential of travel delays.

According to AAA, 2.3 million Georgians will travel at least 50 miles from home during the Thanksgiving holiday period, running from Tuesday Nov. 25 to Monday, Dec. 1. This marks a 1.4% increase over last year, and sets a record for Thanksgiving travel in Georgia.

“Georgians are gearing up for the season with robust travel plans. Whether it’s cruising up to the mountains or flying across the country, folks are prioritizing time with loved ones,” said Garrett Townsend, Director of Public Affairs for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Even with concerns about flight delays, travelers are showing remarkable flexibility and resilience, some may choose to hit the road to make those holiday connections happen.”

Out of the 2,369,894 total travelers expected, AAA says 2,171,191 are expected to travel by car, 152,257 are expected to travel by air, and 46,446 are expected to travel by a bus, train or cruise.

More than 82 million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving next week, which is an increase of 1.6 million travelers compared to 2024.

AAA also says Atlanta ranks among the top 10 holiday destinations in the United States. AAA spokesperson Aixa Diaz says the city remains a major draw for holiday travelers.

Rental car company Hertz, AAA’s car rental partner, reports that Wednesday, Nov. 26 will be the busiest day for vehicle pick-ups.