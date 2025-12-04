Survey ranks Atlanta the best U.S. city for singles

ATLANTA — Looking for love? A new WalletHub survey finds Atlanta is the top city in the nation for singles.

The ranking considers factors such as the size and balance of the single population, along with the number of available activities for dates. Atlanta earned its highest scores in the “fun and recreation” category thanks to a wide range of indoor and outdoor options for meeting new people.

The survey also notes downsides as the city ranks among the most expensive places for dating in the U.S.

Rounding out the top five cities for singles are Las Vegas, Tampa, Seattle and Denver.