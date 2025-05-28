Study finds Gen Z men are binge drinking less than women for the first time

A new study shows binge drinking rates among Gen Z men are on the decline, and for the first time, women under 28 are now outpacing men in alcohol consumption.

Binge drinking is defined as consuming five or more alcoholic drinks in one sitting. Historically, men have consistently reported higher rates of alcohol use, but researchers say that gap has steadily narrowed over the past several decades.

The lead author of the study notes that while the reasons for the shift in Gen Z drinking habits are still unclear, the data marks a notable change in longstanding trends.

The study found that young women’s alcohol use has not only caught up with, but in recent years surpassed that of their male peers.

More research is underway to better understand the motivations behind the decline in drinking among Gen Z men and the rise among women.