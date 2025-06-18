Streaming surpasses broadcast and cable for first time on record, Nielsen says

For the first time ever, streaming services have officially surpassed broadcast and cable television in audience share, according to new data from Nielsen.

The report shows that streaming accounted for nearly 45% of total U.S. TV usage last month, edging out the combined 44% held by traditional broadcast and cable networks. The remaining share went to other viewing categories, such as video-on-demand and gaming.

The milestone highlights a major shift in viewing habits, driven in large part by changes that accelerated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Viewers have increasingly turned to on-demand content, with streaming platforms continuing to expand both their reach and content libraries.

Among the platforms, Google’s YouTube services captured the largest share of the streaming audience last month, according to Nielsen.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story