Streamer University event causes crowd surge in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A large crowd gathers at State Farm Arena ahead of an event organized by internet streamer Kai Cenat, causing disruptions around the venue.

Cenat, who has more than 20 million followers, is hosting auditions for his Streamer University program Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta police say they are also aware of a video circulating on social media claiming there was an explosion connected to Streamer University on Tuesday night.

According to police, there was no explosion and no bomb threat related to the event.

Police also said the video circulating online does not depict the Atlanta Police Department.

The event is expected to draw large crowds as participants gather for auditions connected to Cenat’s Streamer University.