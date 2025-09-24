Strand Theatre in Marietta to celebrate 90th anniversary

Marietta theatre gets $33,000 grant from Fox Theatre for historic preservation
By WSB Radio News Staff

COBB COUNTY, GA — The Strand Theatre celebrates its 90th anniversary Wednesday, September 24.

A number of events will take place every night through Sunday to honor the last historic theatre in Cobb County.

Wednesday is a showing of the Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers musical “Top Hat” which was the movie that opened there on this date in 1935.

The Strand hopes to raise $90K to keep the art deco theatre going for many years.

Former Cobb and Public Service Commissioner Stan Wise, now a Strand board member, says he had a personal reason for wanting to save the Strand when it was in decline in the early 2000s.

He and his wife had their second date there, seeing a showing of “Planet of the Apes.

The Strand’s website has a list of all of the week’s events.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 90s, 2K & TODAY Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!