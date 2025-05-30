‘The Stitch,’ a multi-million dollar project set to reconnect parts of Atlanta could be in jeopardy

ATLANTA — A major multi-million dollar plan to reconnect and revitalize downtown Atlanta called “The Stitch” could be in jeopardy as the U.S. Senate considers president Donald Trump’s budget proposal.

The project aims to physically and economically reconnect parts of the city divided by the construction of the Downtown Connector decades ago.

The project previously was approved for $157 million in federal funds which director of “The Stitch” project Jack Cebe says is “critical.”

“We are definitely relying on this money to make it happen,” Cebe said. “We’re tracking that closely and trying to advocate for the importance of that funding.”

The proposed development would cap portions of the interstate with a 17-acre park and create new housing and commercial opportunities across north downtown, English Avenue, and the Old Fourth Ward.

In April, a public meeting was held to discuss the project. Officials hope to break ground sometime next year.

Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock says he will do everything in his power to protect the funding for the project.