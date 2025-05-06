Stilesboro Road closures begin today in Cobb County for water line project

COBB COUNTY, GA — Major road closures begin May 6, along Stilesboro Road in Cobb County as crews begin a months-long project to replace and upgrade an underground water pipeline near Kennesaw Mountain.

The first phase of the project will close Stilesboro Road between Gilbert Road and Old Mountain Road. Detours are in place and drivers are encouraged to plan alternate routes.

The work is being conducted by contractors on behalf of the Cobb County Water System and will continue in phases through the fall:

Phase 2: Expected to begin in early August, affecting the stretch from Old Mountain Road to NPS Visitor Center Drive.

Phase 3: Scheduled for late September, impacting the area between Old 41 Highway and NPS Visitor Center Drive.

The project is aimed at improving water infrastructure and reliability in the area.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to monitor updates. More information and detour maps can be found on the Cobb County Government website.