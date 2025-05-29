Future STEM museum partners with Clayton County schools to bring innovation, AI to the classroom

ATLANTA, GA — A new partnership between a STEM museum and a metro Atlanta school district will give students innovative new ways to learn about science and technology.

Construction of the proposed $100M FutureVerse STEM museum in downtown Atlanta is still several years away, but officials are getting a head start by putting similar curriculum in high school classrooms in Clayton County.

The initiative is called Program ASPIRE. According to a press release from FutureVerse, the program will “blend emerging technology with a problem-solving curriculum designed to increase student engagement, accelerate learning, and help solve real-world challenges.”

CEO of the FutureVerse Museum David Wynett says the program will be paid for with the state’s Peach Tax Credit.

“This isn’t about waiting four years for the museum to open—we are acting today to equip students with the tools of tomorrow,” he said. “With the Peach Tax Credit, businesses can fund Program ASPIRE simply by redirecting what they pay in Georgia taxes. It costs taxpayers nothing to contribute but makes a huge impact.”

They hope to expand the program to other districts in the future.

“As the former superintendent of Clayton County, I know firsthand how critical it is to engage our students,” said Dr. Morcease Beasley. “We’re encouraging the business community to support our pilot of Program ASPIRE to provide students with an elevated learning experience while preparing them for the jobs of the future in a technology-driven world.”