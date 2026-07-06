South Fulton opens applications for senior home repair assistance program

SOUTH FULTON, GA — Seniors in the City of South Fulton may be eligible for funding to help pay for critical home repairs through the federally funded Senior Homeowner Rehabilitation Program.

Applications are open for the program, which offers up to $25,000 to eligible homeowners.

To qualify, applicants must be 62 or older and own a single-family home within the City of South Fulton.

The funds can be used for improvements including electrical and plumbing repairs, roof replacement, HVAC systems, exterior windows and doors, mold remediation, lead hazard reduction and handicapped accessibility modifications.

The program says it is designed to invest in the safety, dignity and independence of senior residents and help seniors remain safely in the homes they have worked a lifetime to own.

The assistance is funded through the federal Community Development Block Grant program and does not have to be repaid.

To help residents with the application process, the city will host two in-person application assistance sessions at Welcome All Park, located at 4255 Will Lee Road in South Fulton.

The sessions are scheduled for:

Thursday, July 9, from noon to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 15, from noon to 3 p.m.

Applications for the Senior Homeowner Rehabilitation Program will be accepted through July 31.

WSB Radio’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.