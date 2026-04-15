Sonny Perdue announces retirement as University System of Georgia chancellor

ATLANTA — Former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue has announced he is retiring as chancellor of the University System of Georgia after four decades in public service.

The 79-year-old former veterinarian also served as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture under President Donald Trump.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said Perdue’s time as chancellor “has solidified a legacy of impact that will continue for generations to come.”

“Serving as chancellor has been one of the most impactful roles of my life, and stepping away is not a decision I make lightly,” Perdue said. “From Houston County to the governor’s office to Washington and back home again, my career has been guided by a simple belief: public service is a calling, and we’re meant to lift others and leave things better than we found them.”

He also thanked his family, saying their support has guided him throughout his career.

“As I prepare to retire, I’m grateful for our presidents, faculty and staff, our students and the many communities that make up this remarkable system,” Perdue said. “USG is a family, and I know it will continue to thrive, grow and serve Georgia.”

Officials say the Board of Regents will launch a national search for his successor. Perdue is expected to remain in his role until a replacement is named.