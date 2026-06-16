Smyrna warns of possible mail delays during World Cup events

SMYRNA, GA — A metro Atlanta area city is warning customers of possible mail delays while World Cup events are underway in Atlanta.

Smyrna officials said the United States Postal Service has informed residents that mail service disruptions may occur through July 19.

Officials said some customers may experience delays in receiving utility bills and other correspondence.

The city of Smyrna is waiving all late fees for the month of June until normal mail delivery service resumes.

FedEx and UPS have also warned of potential delays due to temporary traffic adjustments around World Cup venues.

“We understand the importance of receiving your billing information on time and appreciate your patience and understanding during this temporary disruption,” Smyrna officials said. “We apologize for any inconvenience this situation may cause and thank you for your continued cooperation.”