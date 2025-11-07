Small restaurant, big heart: The Rolling Snackle Box starts Pay It Forward program

PICKENS COUNTY, GA — In Pickens County, a small restaurant called The Rolling Snackle Box on Highway 53 is doing something to help those in need who’ve lost food assistance in the government shutdown.

Owner Mary Hogan started a Pay It Forward program where customers can buy a meal for those in need and then put the ticket on the wall.

For anyone who needs it, they can take it, no questions asked.

“We started this just to help everybody out, especially with the food stamps,” Hogan said. “It was really put on my heart to do this.”

She says response has been tremendous and the community has been more than generous.

She was up to 52 this morning and the number people helping out continues to grow. They plan to keep the program going from here on out.