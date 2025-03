Sinkhole opens up near North Avenue and Luckie Street in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — A sinkhole has opened up near North Avenue in midtown Atlanta near the Coca-Cola headquarters.

The hole is about three feet deep and two feet wide. At least one car wrecked after hitting the hole.

Atlanta police are directing traffic away from the hole. One lane is open in the area, which is close to Luckie Street.

WSB’s Triple Team Traffic recommends using 10th Street as an alternate to avoid delays.