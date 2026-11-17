HENRY COUNTY, GA — The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is partnering with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Grace Baptist Church to provide Thanksgiving meals to more than 2,500 families in need.

The annual Thanks4Giving food giveaway takes place on November 17 at Grace Baptist Church in Stockbridge, where families can receive Thanksgiving food boxes and other holiday essentials.

The event is a partnership between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation, Kroger, The Home Depot, Georgia Grown and Henry County government.

The initiative brings together law enforcement, faith-based organizations, local businesses and volunteers to help ease the financial burden many families face during the holiday season.

O’Neal says his mother taught him that when someone is blessed, they have a responsibility to bless others.

Organizers expect to serve more than 2,500 families during this year’s event.

The food giveaway begins at noon Tuesday and is open to the public. Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story.