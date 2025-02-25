Shaky Knees Festival reveals 2025 artist lineup

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta’s Shaky Knees music festival has announced the lineup for its 12th annual event.

Headliners include the Deftones, My Chemical Romance, and Blink 182.

Lenny Kravitz, Sublime, and more are performing on Friday.

Cage the Elephant, The Black Keys, Public Enemy, The All-American Rejects, and more are performing on Saturday.

Vampire Weekend, Alabama Shakes, Devo, and more are performing on Sunday. Additionally, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be appearing as a special guest.

The festival is typically held in May at Atlanta’s Central Park, but this year it will shift to the third weekend in September at Piedmont Park.

Avid fan Jared Yamamoto beamed, “I’m excited to see how the move from Central Park to Piedmont Park is going to, shake out. I go every year!”

Welcome to a new era 🖤



Presale starts Thurs, 2/27 at 10am ET with access to the lowest-priced tickets.



Sign up now for a presale passcode: https://t.co/kSV1tfatnf pic.twitter.com/c6rLL0II7S — Shaky Knees Festival (@ShakyKneesFest) February 25, 2025

The festival runs from September 19-21.

Fans can register for presale at shakykneesfestival.com.