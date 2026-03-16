Several metro Atlanta schools delay classes due to severe weather

ATLANTA — Severe weather moving through metro Atlanta has prompted several school districts to delay classes or switch to virtual learning Monday morning.

Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Schools are holding virtual learning days.

Several districts are operating on a two-hour delay, including:

Bartow County Schools

Carroll County Schools

Cherokee County Schools

Coweta County Schools

Forsyth County Schools

Griffin-Spalding County Schools

Henry County Schools

Newton County Schools

Pickens County Schools

Decatur City Schools

Rockdale County Schools are operating on a two-and-a-half-hour delay.

West Georgia Technical College is also delaying the opening of its campuses until 10am.