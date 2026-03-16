Several metro Atlanta schools delay classes due to severe weather

ATLANTA — Severe weather moving through metro Atlanta has prompted several school districts to delay classes or switch to virtual learning Monday morning.
Atlanta Public Schools and Clayton County Schools are holding virtual learning days.
Several districts are operating on a two-hour delay, including:
- Bartow County Schools
- Carroll County Schools
- Cherokee County Schools
- Coweta County Schools
- Forsyth County Schools
- Griffin-Spalding County Schools
- Henry County Schools
- Newton County Schools
- Pickens County Schools
- Decatur City Schools
Rockdale County Schools are operating on a two-and-a-half-hour delay.
West Georgia Technical College is also delaying the opening of its campuses until 10am.