Senator Raphael Warnock runs fifth consecutive Peachtree Road Race, keeps tradition alive

ATLANTA — Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock was among the more than 50,000 participants in this year’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution Peachtree Road Race, continuing a personal tradition he’s upheld since taking office.

“I’ve been running the Peachtree Road Race ever since the people of Georgia gave me the honor of representing them in the United States Senate, so this is my fifth road race,” Warnock said.

Senator Warnock said the community spirit on display during the race is exactly the kind of unity he hopes to see more of in Washington, making the Peachtree Road Race a meaningful part of his July 4th tradition.

“There are real runners out here; I’m not running from them,” he joked. “We all encourage one another, and help each other get over the finish line. I hope we can take that spirit back to Washington.”

Following the race, the senator shared that his post-run plans included pancakes and a long nap. He also took a moment to enjoy a lighthearted victory, learning he finished ahead of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, a fellow Democrat and friendly race rival.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story