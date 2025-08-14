Sen. Ossoff warns Georgia insurance premiums could increase up to 40%

“Fighting this PR battle and trying to persuade the press and the public that everything was fine has been a higher priority than fixing the obvious problem,” U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff said Wednesday.

ATLANTA — Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff has called on congress to take action before open enrollment to restore the premium tax credits for the affordable care act.

“Georgians will face 20-40% increases in their health insurance premiums next year,” said Sen. Ossoff.

Ossoff said congress should act on this when they return from recess in September.

In June, Sen. Ossoff voiced frustrations about a Republican effort to block his amendment to prevent increases to Georgians’ health insurance premiums.

Sen. Ossoff previously said according to Georgians For a Healthy Future, if the ACA tax credits expire, as they would in the GOP’s bill, over one million Georgians could see their premiums increase next year.

“Instead of adding trillions to the debt in tax cuts for the rich while destroying Medicaid and renewable energy, I propose we help our constituents afford health insurance,” he said.

Laura Colbert with Georgians for a Healthy Future previously said the premium tax credit could also go away and lead to premium increases for everyone.

In May, AETNA pulled off its insurance plans from the affordable care act marketplace in 2026. That means more than 107,000 Georgians on the marketplace who have AETNA will need to choose another insurance carrier this fall.