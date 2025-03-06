Sandy Springs launches community paramedicine program

(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By WSB Radio News Staff

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs has launched a community paramedicine program that is expected to extend the reach of emergency medical services beyond the traditional 911 response.

The program aims to improve healthcare access, reduce unnecessary hospital visits and 911 calls, and prevent emergency situations by providing preventative and ongoing care.

Paul Long is expected to lead the program. He has more than 25 years of experience as a paramedic.

“Community Paramedics are specially trained to manage a wide range of healthcare needs, including chronic disease management, wellness checks, medication management, and health screenings. Long serves as a vital resource for individuals with limited access to healthcare or those at high risk of requiring emergency services in Sandy Springs,” according to Sandy Springs officials.

According to officials, the Community Paramedicine program will integrate with telehealth service RightSite.


0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!