Sandy Springs launches community paramedicine program

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. — The City of Sandy Springs has launched a community paramedicine program that is expected to extend the reach of emergency medical services beyond the traditional 911 response.

The program aims to improve healthcare access, reduce unnecessary hospital visits and 911 calls, and prevent emergency situations by providing preventative and ongoing care.

Paul Long is expected to lead the program. He has more than 25 years of experience as a paramedic.

“Community Paramedics are specially trained to manage a wide range of healthcare needs, including chronic disease management, wellness checks, medication management, and health screenings. Long serves as a vital resource for individuals with limited access to healthcare or those at high risk of requiring emergency services in Sandy Springs,” according to Sandy Springs officials.

According to officials, the Community Paramedicine program will integrate with telehealth service RightSite.



