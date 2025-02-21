Safety improvements made at UGA as anniversary of Laken Riley’s murder approaches

ATHENS, Ga. — Saturday marks the year anniversary of Laken Riley being murdered while she went for a jog on the University of Georgia campus in Athens.

In the year since Riley’s murder, many improvements have been made at the University of Georgia campus to ensure the safety of everyone.

During the past year, UGA officials have made more than $7 million in improvements for security to ensure the safety of students, staff and everyone on the college campus.

Last month, UGA president Jere Morehead announced an additional $1.7 million dollar investment for safety and security improvements which will go towards emergency call stations, fencing, and new software and technology improvements for the UGA police department.

As part of a partnership with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, there has also been an increase in led lighting, an integrated real-time camera monitoring system, and providing students immediate access to officers.

According to UGA’s Daniel Silk, there has been an increase in campus ambassadors program. That program offers radio-equipped escorts to students during night time hours to ensure their safety.

Jose Ibarra, the 26-year-old man accused of murdering Riley, waived his right to a jury trial and in November 2024. He was found guilty of murder and other crimes and was sentenced to life without parole.

Last month, president Donald Trump signed the first bill of his new administration, and it is named after Riley. The Laken Riley Act will require the detention of unauthorized immigrants accused of theft and violent crimes.

Last year, former president Joe Biden mentioned Riley during his State of the Union address last year as he spoke about border security and after U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shouted at him, “Say her name!”