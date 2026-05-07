Roswell High students celebrated for committing to careers in skilled trades

ROSWELL, GA — Students at Roswell High School took part in a National Signing Day focused on careers in the skilled trades.

While signing days are typically associated with athletics, 12 Roswell High School students were recognized for committing to careers in construction and other trades.

Construction teacher Kevin Squires says interest in trade careers has grown in recent years as students see opportunities for long-term success.

“They see their friends coming back with nice new trucks, and able to buy a house in their early 20’s and it’s just incredible; they want to hop on and do the same thing,” Squires said.

Squires says many students are choosing trade careers because they enjoy hands-on work and the opportunity to build something tangible.

“They choose the trades because they like working hands-on, they like doing something different everyday, they like seeing something they’ve built come to fruition,” Squires said.

Squires also says students are increasingly recognizing the earning potential within the trades.

“I don’t think in the past it was thought of as such a great opportunity, and now they’re seeing the trades people making well into 6-figures,” Squires said.

Many of the students already have internships lined up with leading construction companies.

Student Jonathan Guthrie says he believes pursuing a career in the trades is the right decision for his future.

“I don’t think you’ll ever be out of job and it’s just something I enjoy doing,” Guthrie said.

Squires says he believes the students participating in the signing day event could become the next generation of industry leaders.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.