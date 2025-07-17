Rivian establishing new east coast headquarters in Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA — Electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian has announced plans to establish its east coast headquarters in Atlanta, as it continues to build out its new manufacturing site east of the city.

The headquarters will open in late 2025 at the Junction Krog District building at Auburn Avenue and Irwin Street, next to the Atlanta Beltline Eastside Trail.

It is expected to employ 100 people by the end of the year.

The headquarters will be expanded in 2026, and will eventually staff around 500 people.

“We are excited to establish our East Coast head office in Atlanta,” RJ Scaringe, Rivian Founder and CEO said. “Atlanta embodies so much that makes Georgia great—top talent, exceptional creativity, and a desire to always be moving forward.”

Rivian continues to build a multi-billion dollar facility near Social Circle, which will eventually employ 7,500 people.

Construction on that facility was briefly paused, but resumed after securing a $6.6 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy. Rivian hopes to break ground in 2026. They expect vehicles to start rolling off the assembly line in 2028.