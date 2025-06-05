Red Cross encourages Georgians to learn about CPR during National CPR and AED Awareness week

A woman teaching a CPR class in New York had to stop and help revive a woman next door.

ATLANTA — As the first week of June marks National CPR and AED Awareness week, the American Red Cross is encouraging Georgians to learn vital life-saving techniques in online or in-person classes.

The Red Cross website is offering people with the opportunity sign up for online and in person classes to learn more about CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), and AED (automated external defibrillator).

“The Red Cross not only offers CPR training in Atlanta for private individuals, first responders and organizations, but we also offer a special training program for schools, which includes their staff and their students,” Red Cross officials said.

According to the American Heart Association, cardiac arrest occurs when an electrical problem in the heart causes an irregular heartbeat which disrupts blood flow to the brain, lungs and other organs.

National CPR & AED Awareness Week takes place June 1 – 7. During this week, and throughout the year, the American Red Cross encourages the public to enroll in CPR and AED training to help save a life when someone goes into cardiac arrest and minutes matter. #redcross pic.twitter.com/L1qu96BeYw — Red Cross of Georgia (@GARedCross) June 3, 2025

More than 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest away from a hospital in the United States every year. About 90% of them tragically die, the American Heart Association says.

Anyone who is interested can take the in-person training, or blended simulation learning at their own pace.

Those interested in the classes have the opportunity to receive full certification.