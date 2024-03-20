Quavo to award $100,000 to organizations looking to curb gun violence in Atlanta

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Singer Quavo attends the 2022 CFP National Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta rapper Quavo says he is awarding $100,000 to 10 community organizations across Atlanta in an effort to curb gun violence in the community here and beyond.

The rapper, who was a third of the rap group Migos, founded the Rocket Foundation in 2022 after his nephew Takeoff was shot and killed.

Applications for the SPARK Grants are now open. The grants of $10,000 will “be awarded to high-impact organizations that are helping build an ecosystem of gun violence prevention and reduction in Atlanta.”

“These micro-grants will support evidence-based initiatives addressing community gun violence. We highly encourage all organizations that are eligible to apply, either to get support for an existing program or to pilot an initiative,” the organization said on its website.

Quavo was seen in Washington D.C. with Takeoff’s mother and sister to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris. Atlanta native Stephanie Young, the senior advisor to the vice president, helped set it up.

“There was a lot of raw emotion and grief,” said Young. “We’re really grateful that Quavo, in his own way, is advocating and using his voice.”

“I am honored to launch this grant program to honor Take and the countless families that have been affected by gun violence,” Quavo told Variety Magazine. “The Rocket Foundation will be giving out $100K in SPARK grants to local orgs dedicated to reducing community violence in Atlanta. There is a lot of important work going on in ATL right now, and part of our mission is to uplift these organizations and support them to help save more lives.”

Applications are due by April 21 and grant winners will be announced on June 18. To learn more about the grants, CLICK HERE.