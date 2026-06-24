Public health officials expand access to free HIV testing

DOUGLASVILLE, GA — Cobb & Douglas County Public Health is partnering with Walgreens to offer free HIV testing Wednesday in Douglasville.

The event will take place from noon to 5 p.m. at the Walgreens on Fairburn Road. Officials say rapid testing results will be available in 20 minutes or less.

“We’ll be there from noon to 5 p.m. offering free confidential HIV testing as well as other HIV prevention resources, such as condoms and HIV self test kits,” said Sarah O’Reilly with Cobb & Douglas County Public Health.

O’Reilly said knowing your HIV status is important because it allows people to take appropriate next steps.

“We want to stress that you really should know your status and get tested, that way you can take the next steps. If you’re negative you can get on PrEP, if you’re positive you can get on treatment and work on becoming undetectable,” O’Reilly said.

According to O’Reilly, Cobb County is one of 48 counties in the nation with the highest incidence of HIV infections.

“Cobb County particularly, is one of 48 counties, and not just in the state but in the nation with the highest incidence of HIV infections,” O’Reilly said.

Officials said free HIV self-testing kits will also be available. Additional free testing is scheduled for Saturday in Austell.

Cobb & Douglas County Public Health also offers free HIV testing through its clinics.

WSB Radio’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story.