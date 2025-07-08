Popular Atlanta gelato shop on the road to recovery after fire

By Jonathan O'Brien

ATLANTA, GA — A popular Virginia-Highland gelato shop is trying to recover after suffering damage in a recent fire.

Paolo’s Gelato has been serving the Italian dessert staple for 26 years, but a fire caused serious damage to store, ruining expensive pieces of equipment.

Owner Paolo Dalla Zorza says, “They say, oh, you can have the loss, income loss of this, loss of that, but how long is it gonna take?”

He’s now selling gelato a few days week from a cart outside the store.

Neighboring shops are allowing him to use their power.

He says he’s amazed by the community support.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $8,000 dollars to help the store recover.

