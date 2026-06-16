Polls open as runoff election day gets underway across Georgia

ATLANTA — Polls are open across Georgia as voters cast ballots in several key runoff elections.

Republican voters will decide nominees in statewide races for governor and the U.S. Senate, while Democrats also have runoff elections in certain races.

University of Georgia political science professor Dr. Charles Bullock said turnout is especially important in a runoff election.

“At any run-off the most important thing you want to do is to get those individuals who voted for you in the first round to come back,” Bullock said.

Bullock said participation typically drops between a primary election and a runoff.

“It’s almost certain that there is going to be a drop off in participation, so often if you can get everyone that voted for you the first round to come back you could win even if you finished second initially because there may be that much drop off,” Bullock said.

He said runoff campaigns focus more on motivating existing supporters than persuading new voters.

“These runoffs are much more about motivation than conversion. Conversion takes place in the first round when you’re getting ready for the primary you’re trying to win people over, now you’re simply trying to get those folks to come back,” Bullock said.

The runoff elections come after a weekend of high-profile endorsements. President Donald Trump endorsed Senate candidate Mike Collins, while Governor Brian Kemp endorsed Burt Jones in the Republican race for governor against Rick Jackson.

Bullock said the endorsements may have less impact because many voters have already cast ballots.

“A potential factor that minimizes these endorsements is that we’ve had hundreds of thousands of people that already voted, they voted early, and so for those folks the endorsement might have had some impact, might have helped the recipient in the endorsement but it’s too late,” Bullock said.

The winners of Tuesday’s runoff elections will advance to face their opposing party’s candidates in November.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for updates on the races and election results throughout the day and evening.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.