Pilot plan to bring fleet of autonomous vehicles to the BeltLine is approved

ATLANTA, GA — If you live or work in the West End area, a plan to bring driverless cars to the community has been approved.

Members of the Atlanta Region Transit-Link Authority met Thursday morning and with a unanimous vote they decided to approve a pilot program that would bring autonomous vehicles to the westside trail.

The Atlanta BeltLine board has approved a $3M plan for two projects. One of them brings autonomous cars to MARTA’s West End MARTA station.

Florida based Beep will operate the four autonomous shuttles.

Jill Johnson with the Atlanta BeltLine says the whole goal is providing better transportation options to residents in the West End area.

These autonomous shuttles will also make stops along a roughly two mile route which includes the Atlanta University Center and the Lee and White Entertainment District which is adjacent to the Westside Trail.