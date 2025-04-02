Parkinson’s foundation launches new awareness campaign for Parkinson’s Awareness Month

ATLANTA — April marks Parkinson’s Awareness Month, and the Parkinson’s Foundation is unveiling a new national campaign to educate the public and support those living with the disease, including more than 32,000 people in Georgia.

The centerpiece of the campaign is an animated digital guide named PAM, designed to help increase awareness and understanding of Parkinson’s disease, one of the most common neurodegenerative disorders in the world. Nearly one million Americans are currently living with Parkinson’s, with approximately 90,000 newly diagnosed each year.

Dr. Kathleen Blake, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven years ago, shared her personal journey as part of the campaign’s effort to encourage earlier conversations about symptoms.

“I had every excuse in the book,” she said. “It’s arthritis, I’m old, I’m tired, I’m this, I’m that.” Blake admitted that she delayed talking to her doctor, a common issue that the campaign hopes to address.

The Parkinson’s Foundation’s latest initiative highlights the importance of early detection and provides resources to help individuals, families, and caregivers better understand the condition. With tens of thousands of Georgians affected, advocates hope this new voice through PAM will lead to a greater awareness.

To learn more about Parkinson’s disease and access resources, visit www.parkinson.org.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story