Outdoor burning restrictions lifted across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Outdoor burning restrictions have been lifted across metro Atlanta as the calendar turns to October.

The Georgia Environmental Protection Division limits burning in 54 counties from May through September to help control ozone levels during the summer. The Georgia Forestry Commission says air quality is better for burning in the fall, but wildfire risks also increase this time of year. Debris burning that gets out of control remains the leading cause of wildfires.

Stasia Kelly with the Georgia Forestry Commission reminded residents that safety precautions are still required. “We still have to be safe, you still have to watch your local weather conditions, watch out for winds, low humidity or certain safety precautions you must take,” she said.

Those precautions include keeping a safe distance between fires and nearby structures or woodlands, having the proper tools and water to put out flames, and never leaving a fire unattended. Kelly also advised keeping a cell phone on hand in case of an emergency.

More details are available at gatrees.org.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story