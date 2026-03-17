Open container district approved in South Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — The Atlanta City Council has approved legislation creating the city’s first open container district in South Downtown.

The new South Downtown Entertainment District will allow adults 21 and older to carry and consume alcoholic beverages in designated open areas operated by the city.

The district covers nearly 16 acres, including areas of Hotel Row and Underground Atlanta, and is located just a short walk from the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

City leaders say the goal is to create a more walkable area that attracts visitors and supports local businesses.

Atlanta City Councilmember Jason Dozier says the district is expected to become a key destination.

“South Downtown is where a lot of our city’s activities are going to be, not just the World Cup but also in the years beyond,” Dozier said.

Dozier says the legislation is aimed at keeping the area active.

“I believe that this legislation will move us in a direction that keeps this area active,” Dozier said.

Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan says the district includes portions of several streets, including Broad Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Forsyth Street, Mitchell Street, Ted Turner Drive SW, Nelson Street, Trinity Avenue, Peachtree Street and Alabama Street SW.

The new rules are set to begin in the middle of next month and are expected to run through at least January.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water’s contributed to this story.