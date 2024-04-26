NFL Draft 2024: UGA tight end Brock Bowers drafted by Las Vegas Raiders in first round

Georgia v Florida JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 28: Brock Bowers #19 of the Georgia Bulldogs looks on during the second half of a game against the Florida Gators at EverBank Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

top — DETROIT, Mich. — University of Georgia TE Brock Bowers is the first Bulldog to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bowers, 21, was drafted by the Las Vegas Raiders as the 13th overall pick in the draft.

The 6-foot-3 junior from Napa, California was projected to go in the first round after the NFL Combine.

He has spent three seasons with the Dawgs since 2021.

Fellow Dawg offensive tackle Amarius Mims also went in the first round. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 18th overall pick.

Fellow Dawg offensive tackle Amarius Mims also went in the first round. He was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals as the 18th overall pick.

