New smart lights coming to metro Atlanta area

Smart City Lights
By WSB Radio News Staff

TUCKER, Ga. — A city in the metro Atlanta area is set to receive an upgrade to the lighting.

The city of Tucker partnered with Comcast Smart Solutions to bring smart lights that come equipped with cameras and wi-fi routers.

Longtime Tucker business owner Larry Schupbach believes the smart lights upgrade is a good idea.

“Anything we can do to prevent crime and keep the community safer is a win win,” Schupbach said.

The smart lights are connected to the internet. Officials say they will eventually be able to incorporate video analytics and AI to monitor the trails in real-time.

Here are some of the smart lights features:

  • Design bright, attractive lightscapes with multiple bulb colors and efficient LED technology
  • Manage and schedule your lighting systems with intuitive controls
  • Create a private network for smart technology integration
