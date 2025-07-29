Atlanta ranks among worst U.S. cities for traffic, report says

Atlanta traffic (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, Ga. — It is no surprise that traffic in Atlanta is bad.

According to a new report by Consumer Affairs, Atlanta ranked No. 5 on the list for cities with the worst traffic in the United States.

Lauren Jobe with Consumer Affairs says although it may be frustrating for drivers, additional cars on the roads can actually be a good sign.

“Daily congestion lasts about five hours a day which is about 35 minutes worse than the year before,” Jobe said.

The report finds Atlanta commuters spend around 31 minutes driving to work on average.

Among the top five worst cities for traffic is Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Miami, and San Francisco. New York City is ranked No. 6 on Consumer Affairs the list.

