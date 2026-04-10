New program will detect pot-holes on metro roads

By Heather Taylor

Self-driving vehicle companies Waymo and Waze have announced a new joint pilot program to detect pot-holes.

The program will use Waymo’s perception and physical feedback systems as well as user-reported information to detect and provide up-to-date data on potholes.

The real-time data will be available for city and state transportation departments to access as well as Waze users in cities where Waymo operates.

In a recent release, Arielle Fleisher, Policy Development and Research Manager at Waymo said, “Waymo is already making roads safer where we operate. We want to build on the safety benefits of our service by partnering with organizations and city officials to help improve the infrastructure we all depend on.”

The program will start in five cities including Atlanta, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and the San Francisco Bay area.

Officials say they plan to expand the program to more cities.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

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