New plan aims to improve safety for Kennesaw Mountain visitors

COBB COUNTY, GA — Changes are coming to improve how visitors reach the top of Kennesaw Mountain, a popular metro Atlanta national park.

The improvement plan for Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park has been in the works for several years.

Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman says with 2 million visitors yearly, it has become too dangerous to have cars and pedestrians make their way up the narrow road.

“There has been some recommendation and a lot of planning in this,” said Park Superintendent Patrick Gamman. “It’s time for change.”

Work is set to begin in October, converting one lane into a pedestrian path and dedicating the other to shuttle buses that will transport visitors to the summit. Full implementation of the changes is expected by January 2026.

In June, the Trust for Public Land donated 21 acres to the battlefield park, which now spans nearly 3,000 acres.