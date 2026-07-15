New pedestrian bridge over I-85 moves forward

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A new pedestrian bridge designed to connect multiple trail systems in DeKalb County is one step closer to becoming a reality.

Officials with DeKalb County, the City of Brookhaven and Emory University have announced a financial framework agreement that would allow construction of the Peachtree Creek Connector Bridge, which will span Interstate 85.

The pedestrian and bicycle bridge will connect Emory’s Executive Park with the Peachtree Creek Greenway and DeKalb County’s trail system.

Officials say the agreement allows the project to move into its final design and construction phases.

Funding for the bridge will come from private investment, economic development sources and a nearly $16 million contribution from Emory University. Officials say property tax dollars will not be used to fund the project.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2028.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.