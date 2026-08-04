New Henry County program uses plant therapy to support dementia patients and caregivers

HENRY COUNTY, GA — A new program scheduled to launch next month aims to help dementia patients and their caregivers connect through activities they can do together.

Caregivers often struggle to find meaningful activities for loved ones living with dementia.

Sylvia Dennis-Wray, a program coordinator with Midway Ventures, says plant therapy can provide a new option for families.

“This is going to be different. This is going to be something that the families can do together,” Dennis-Wray said.

With the help of a $6,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, Dennis-Wray will launch the new programs through Henry County Senior Services in September.

Organizers hope to have 80 families participate in the program.