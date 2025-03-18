New bill passes requiring Georgia workers with disabilities to be paid minimum wage

ATLANTA — A new bill has passed in Georgia on Tuesday which will require people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities to be paid minimum wage after receiving final approval by the Georgia house.

The new law applies to eight organizations that have a federal waiver to pay workers less money, according to Georgia officials.

According to Senate Bill 55, the Dignity and Pay Act, businesses would be required to phase out payment of subminimum wages to those with disabilities.

“This bill has been introduced for the past nine years,” said Charlotte Densmore with the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Some Georgia workers were getting paid as low as 22 cents per hour, officials say.

The bill will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.