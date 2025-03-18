New bill passes requiring Georgia workers with disabilities to be paid minimum wage

Georgia state Capitol at night
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A new bill has passed in Georgia on Tuesday which will require people who have intellectual and developmental disabilities to be paid minimum wage after receiving final approval by the Georgia house.

The new law applies to eight organizations that have a federal waiver to pay workers less money, according to Georgia officials.

According to Senate Bill 55, the Dignity and Pay Act, businesses would be required to phase out payment of subminimum wages to those with disabilities.

“This bill has been introduced for the past nine years,” said Charlotte Densmore with the Georgia Council on Developmental Disabilities.

Some Georgia workers were getting paid as low as 22 cents per hour, officials say.

The bill will now go to Gov. Brian Kemp for his signature.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!