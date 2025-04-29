New affordable housing development approved along Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail

ATLANTA — A major step forward in bringing more affordable housing to Atlanta’s Westside is underway. A new mixed-use development featuring approximately 300 units for lower-income residents has been approved for construction along Woodrow Street SW, near Lee Street and the Atlanta BeltLine’s Westside Trail.

The development, named 840 Woodrow, is being led by Woodfield Acquisitions and will receive $76.76 million in funding through a bond resolution approved by the board of Develop Fulton, a public development agency focused on economic growth.

Kwanza Hall, a former Atlanta City Councilman and current representative with Develop Fulton, says the location’s walkability to jobs, retail, and recreation will help improve quality of life.

“You can walk to work, you can walk to retail, walk to recreation. That makes a difference in the quality of life,” Hall said.

In addition to providing affordable housing, the project is expected to bring an economic boost to the surrounding community.

Construction is scheduled to begin this summer and is expected to take approximately 22 months, with completion projected by spring 2027.