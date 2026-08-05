National Underwear Day inspires donation drive in Cobb County

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County is marking National Underwear Day with a donation drive to collect new underwear, socks and T-shirts for people in need.

Commissioner Kelli Gambrill helped organize the “White-Out” drive, which encourages residents to donate new undergarments for men, women and children.

“It’s one of those things that people don’t think about, but it’s a necessity,” Gambrill said.

Gambrill says the drive is intended to raise awareness of an often-overlooked need.

“It’s just raising awareness that the community does a great job collecting in other ways to help support, and this is another way to give back as well,” Gambrill said.

Residents can also donate socks and T-shirts.

“What they can do is they can purchase socks, underwear, t-shirts, and it doesn’t matter if it’s for children, men, or women,” Gambrill said.

Donations can be dropped off at several locations throughout Cobb County, including all Cobb Police precincts, senior centers, libraries and First Presbyterian Church in Marietta.

Gambrill says all donations will be collected on Aug. 8 and delivered to MUST Ministries.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.