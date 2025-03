More than 7K jobs created in February in Georgia, state labor department says

ATLANTA — The unemployment rate in Georgia has declined steadily, according to the state labor department.

More than 7,000 new jobs were created in Georgia in February.

The department says the unemployment rate has been steady from the previous month at 3.6 percent. That is half a point lower than the national average.

Experts say health care has seen the highest job growth in the state during the last month.