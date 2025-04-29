More than 180K people living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Georgia, report finds

FILE PHOTO: The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer's treatment.

ATLANTA — A new report by the Alzheimer’s Association finds a record high number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Officials say more than 7 million Americans are living with the disease.

That includes more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Georgia, according to Clay Jacobs with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We also saw an increase in caregivers. More than 384,000 Georgians are providing direct care,” Jacobs said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2025 disease report also found nearly four out of five Americans would want to find out if they have it before developing symptoms.