More than $1.3M in arts grants to be awarded across 49 counties

ATLANTA, GA — The Georgia Council for the Arts says more than $1.3M in arts grants are being awarded across 49 counties in Georgia.

A total of 177 grants have been given for the Fiscal Year 2026.

The money will help fund the operations of 104 nonprofit arts organizations.

“Georgia Council for the Arts is excited to help fund projects that contribute to community development by bringing artists to the table to solve challenges, support small businesses, and educate young people. We are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for providing this support” said the Georgia Council for the Arts Director, Tina Lilly.

Among the recipients are the Atlanta Shakespeare Company, the Aurora Theatre, City Springs Theatre Company, Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation, and the Marietta-Cobb Museum of Art.

The Gwinnett County Public Library Foundation is one of the recipients of a $5,000 project grant, with funds going to a birthday celebration for author Jane Austen.

“We are honored to receive this grant as it will help us inspire older and newer generations to get to know Jane Austen and her published works,” said Gwinnett County Public Library Executive Director Charles Pace.

The library’s Duffie Dixon says for Austen’s 250th birthday, novels will be given away. There will also be film screenings, book club discussions, and other festivities that highlight her life and works.

The celebration begins August 1 at 10AM at all 15 of Gwinnett County’s library branches.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.